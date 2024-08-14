IMD issues orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, predicting isolated very heavy rainfall across the state on Wednesday. Yellow alerts have been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Additionally, the IMD has warned of potential flash floods in nearly all districts, including Wayanad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Kollam, in the wake of heavy rainfall, till Wednesday, 11.30 am. Flash flood risk is highlighted based on the heavy rainfall we received, said IMD director Neetha K Gopal.

Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours ) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places till August 15 as per the forecast. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by winds with speeds reaching 30-40 Kmph, gusting to 50 Kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala, till August 17. IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki and yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.