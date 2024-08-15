Arrest warrant issued against NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court, considering cases related to Companies Act, has issued an arrest warrant against NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair and other board members of the organisation.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by former NSS board member and Vaikom union president Vinod Kumar alleging violation of the Companies Act by the board members in the governing of the organisation.

Considering the complaint, the court issued multiple notices to Sukumaran Nair and 25 other board members. However, they did not turn up before the court in response to the notices.

The court has ordered Sukumaran Nair and other board members to be presented before the court on September 23.