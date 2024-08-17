Bank officials aiding scamsters as cyber fraud cases rise, say Kerala police

KOCHI: The recent cyber fraud in which Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, a former metropolitan of the Niranam diocese of the Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, lost approximately Rs 15 lakh highlights the sophisticated traps set by scamsters who impersonate CBI, ED, or police officers.

Amid a rise in such cases in the state, police officers said that bank officials have colluded with the fraudsters in several instances to give them access to detailed information about victims’ accounts.

In a similar incident, a doctor lost around Rs 10 lakh when a person, posing as an ED official, contacted him with details of his bank account, claiming his funds were unaccounted for. The caller directed the doctor to transfer the money to another account supposedly monitored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), promising that the case would be closed and the money returned if found innocent. However, after the transfer, the scamster disappeared. The victim suspected third-party involvement, particularly within the bank, as the caller had access to confidential account details.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner S Shyam Sundar, three bank managers have been booked in connection with some of the cases reported in the city.

“Additionally, we have received information indicating the involvement of bank officials in several other cases currently under investigation. It appears that the bank authorities are leaking account details to scamsters,” he told TNIE.