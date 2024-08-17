Mudslips, flash floods in Idukki's Mullaringadu as heavy rains lash area

IDUKKI: Heavy rains that lashed the Thodupuzha taluk on Friday night resulted in flash floods and mudslips in Mullaringadu under the Vannappuram panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district.

The Mullaringadu – Thalakkod road was flooded in the torrential downpour on Friday night.

A car driven by Lourde Matha Church vicar Jacob Vattappilill was swept away by the flood waters. Although the timely intervention of local people helped to rescue the priest from the car, the vehicle was swept away in the river currents.

Local residents said that the torrential downpour began in the area by around 7 pm on Friday. The surging of water level in rivers had resulted in water entering into houses located on the river banks.