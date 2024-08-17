Mudslips, flash floods in Idukki's Mullaringadu as heavy rains lash area

IDUKKI: Heavy rains that lashed the Thodupuzha taluk on Friday night resulted in flash floods and mudslips in Mullaringadu under the Vannappuram panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district.
The Mullaringadu – Thalakkod road was flooded in the torrential downpour on Friday night.
A car driven by Lourde Matha Church vicar Jacob Vattappilill was swept away by the flood waters. Although the timely intervention of local people helped to rescue the priest from the car, the vehicle was swept away in the river currents.
Local residents said that the torrential downpour began in the area by around 7 pm on Friday. The surging of water level in rivers had resulted in water entering into houses located on the river banks.
As per the district disaster management sources, the place experienced heavy downpours on Friday night. “Uprooted trees falling on the road had blocked traffic at night, however, this was immediately removed under the leadership of the fire and rescue team. No landslides have been reported in the area till the time, however, the water level in the rivers had surged considerably. No families have been evacuated so far from the location,” an official said.
An official at the Thodupuzha village office told TNIE that the revenue team has headed to the location and whether there were any crop losses and other damages could be estimated only after the team arrives at the spot.
He added that the local residents were safe and the officials are closely monitoring the situation.