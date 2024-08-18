22 bus routes identified to solve commuting woes at Kochi's Tripunithura

KOCHI: As part of the route rationalisation exercise being undertaken after years, the motor vehicle department (MVD) has shortlisted 22 new bus routes in the Tripunithura region from among numerous suggestions received during the recent ‘Janakeeya Sadas’ held in the temple town.

“We received numerous proposals from stakeholders such as resident associations, private bus owners, KSRTC and other stakeholders during the Janakeeya Sadas held on August 6. Out of the same, we identified 22 new bus routes. A feasibility study, including factors such as total operating distance, expected commuter demand and overlapping, et, has been ordered,” said Tripunithura joint RTO Abdul Rahman.

“Basically, we are considering the issuance of permits on routes where there are no bus services currently. The decision from the higher-ups is to explore the possibility of allowing permits to mini buses as well, given the narrow road stretches in the region,” the officer said. The initiative is being done on the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, on whose direction the ‘Janakeeya Sadas’ is being held in regions like Tripunithura and North Paravoor to provide first and last mile connectivity to existing transportation facilities like Kochi Metro.

The final reports, to be prepared on the basis of feasibility studies carried out by respective regional transport offices, have to be submitted to the transport commissioner before September 30.

New routes

Some of the main routes under consideration are Maradu Kottaram-Valanthakadu; Puthiyakavu-Poothotta-MLA Road; Kakkanad-Nettoor Market; Kumbalam-Kumbalam North; Edappally Gate-Cheppanam-Chathamma; Vyttila-Ameda (via Kaniyampuzha, Eroor, Tripunithura, Kannankulangara, Pavamkulangara); Kakkanad-Mulanthuruthy (via Infopark, Brahmapuram, Karimugal, Ambalamugal, Hill Palace, Chottanikkara); Aluva-Eroor (via Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Palachuvadu, Vennala); Poothotta-Puthiyakavu-MLA Road; Tripunithura-Vypeen (via Eroor, Palarivattom); and South Paravoor-Ameda.

Overlapping issue

Meanwhile, several of the proposed routes face “overlapping” issue, with the private bus operators hopeful of the government either giving exemption or relaxing the provisions of the route nationalisation. “The KSRTC will have no issue operating on the routes. It has also placed orders for nearly 300 mini buses.