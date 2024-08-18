Critics don’t see me as an IAS officer...they see woman as husband’s shadow, says Divya S Iyer

What’s the status of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project? When will the port become full-fledged?
We are nearing the completion of the first phase. The three-kilometre breakwater is a major component and it can be regarded as an engineering marvel. The trial started with the arrival of the first mother ship. The operations are carried out in a manner that ensures trouble-free handling of cargo from different types of vessels. We expect the port to be commissioned by September-October. We’ll be able to start the next phase of the project after getting environmental clearance from the Union government, by December. We expect to finish the next phase by 2028. The original concessionaire agreement was to complete the work up to Phase 4 by 2045. Under the revised agreement, this work shall be completed by 2028.
What’s the possibility of more motherships coming to Vizhinjam port?
The business going to ports in other countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Dubai can be brought to our country. As far as shipping lines are concerned, the strategic location and natural depth of Vizhinjam port helps reduce operation costs. The two aspects are conceived differently. Here, we are preparing facilities based on a market understanding for the sea-based transport industry. And we have advanced the trials based on market opportunities ahead. We have held discussions with global shipping lines and are moving ahead to position the port as a global maritime hub. In the beginning, only 5-10% of the port will cater to gateway cargo as our focus will be on transshipment. We can increase it to 20% by exploring market possibilities.
Are the high tariffs in Indian ports an issue for Vizhinjam? Do the low tariffs in Colombo and Singapore remain an attraction for shipping lines?
Maritime trade is purely market-governed. Tariffs at Vizhinjam port will always be fixed by comparing it with competing ports. Foreseeing this issue, we have set a cap for tariff increases in the agreement.
Connectivity is a crucial factor for the success of any port. How has the Vizhinjam project fared in improving road and rail connectivity?
We have fairly advanced road connectivity. We have to go ahead with the DPR prepared by the Konkan Railway. It will take another four years to put in place the required rail connectivity. When the port is fully functional, we shall have rail connectivity as well. We are building a service road connecting the port to NH 66. The National Highways Authority of India has also approved minor changes that allow truck movement through NH 66.
How much money has the government spent on the project so far?
In the first phase, we are investing around Rs 5,500 crore. We have spent close to Rs 1,300 crore for breakwater construction. Besides, we also spend on land acquisition and rehabilitation.
When do you expect a return on investment?
We’ll start generating revenue from 2035. There will be a 1% increase in revenue every year.
Have we changed the date from which we would start receiving revenue?
We have extended the concession period by five years. But we haven’t changed the date for revenue generation. We’ll get it from January 2035 itself. We are studying when we’ll break even based on a new projection. The earlier projection was based on a study during the 2010-15 period. The market dynamic, forex, and WPI (wholesale price index) have changed since then. Besides, our volume of trade will also change based on the decision to advance capacity augmentation to 2028.
Have we compromised on the state’s interest by not going ahead with arbitration against Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited on the delay in project execution?
Both sides were open to an out-of-court settlement after it became clear the project would be affected. The government has only gained through this. There were valid reasons for the extension of the deadline by five years. It included a force majeure clause because of Covid, Cyclone Okhi, Cyclone Tauktae, etc., and the government is getting a commitment fee from the concessionaire. Out of the Rs 213 crore, we will give back the fee for four years to the concessionaire only if they advance the capacity augmentation. We also get to keep the fee for a year. Our loss wouldn’t be small if the future expansion of the port happened only by 2045, as per the initial agreement. The concessionaire alone is bearing the cost for phases two, three and four. That’s where the attraction comes as far as investment in Kerala is concerned. Bringing in Rs 10,000 crore within three to four years is going to transform Kerala’s investment climate.
What’s the total investment so far?
We are in the process of arriving at the final figures. Rs 8,600 crore is the estimate for Phase 1.
What was the biggest challenge you faced as Vizhinjam International Seaport chief?
Everything was a challenge for me. Still, if you ask one, I would say arbitration resolution. Multiple rounds of negotiations were held. It is rare for a civil servant to negotiate with a corporate.
Many say Vizhinjam port will be a game-changer for the state. How?
It will put India on the global maritime map and will surely change the investment climate, of both state and country, for the better. When you have a group investing Rs 10,000 crore in your state within a period of three to four years, that obviously sends out a message. This will attract a lot of other players to invest in the state. It will also help the state transform further into an investment-friendly one. We have been receiving big proposals related to green energy, for instance the idea of Green Shipping is currently being discussed. The Centre is preparing the policy on Green Shipping. When they issue it, we will probably have an early-bird advantage if we start right away.
Is there any specific advantage for us with both the sea port and the airport being operated by the same company?
If there is air cargo, that will be an advantage.
What’s your take on the narrative that after the second and third phases of development, Vizhinjam would turn into a real estate project?
We are in a win-win situation, as far as that is concerned, in the coming years. Apart from the port estate development, many other opportunities will arise around the port.
Is it true the state won’t get any profit for the first 20 years?
Yes. But the state and the Centre will get crores of rupees as tax when a ship comes to the port. Other than that, we won’t get any profit during this period. If we start something on the land allotted to VISL (Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited), we may get revenue. We have a proposal for a seafood park.
There’s criticism that the construction of Vizhinjam port causes accidents at Muthalapozhi. Has the committee constituted to study the same finished its task?
Our scientific studies to assess the impact of sea-coastal erosion did not point to the Vizhinjam port as the cause of sea or coastal erosion.
You are heading another major project that is on the government’s priority list — waste management. Could you tell us what’s happening on that front?
The Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) is funded by the World Bank. Our main aim is to build facilities for the 87 municipalities and six corporations in the state. It is a project to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore. We have entered the implementation stage. The main activity now is to conduct fire audits at all waste management facilities, making sure these are fireproof. Of the total dumpsites, 20 major ones are situated in urban areas. We are also carrying out biomining and dumpsite remediation — a Rs 100 crore project.
Are these projects centralised or decentralised?
This is a project that encompasses all the urban local self-government institutions in the state. The fund comes through us and will be provided to them, according to their requirements and the solid waste management projects submitted.
What’s the nature of the new waste management system, given the apprehensions about centralised systems in the backdrop of the Brahmapuram fire?
It’s a combination of both. The guiding principle of our waste management system is waste disposal at source. Materials that can’t be disposed of at source should be treated in a centralised plant or put in a landfill.
Any plans to bring in private participation in waste management?
KSWMP is quite open to private participation. We select private agencies through an open bid process for the execution of projects. The day-to-day operations of the scientific landfill and other similar projects attached to the local body under KSWMP will be maintained by a private agency with technical expertise.
You are someone who has broken the conventional notions about a lady IAS officer. You love to dress up, you sing, dance... was that a conscious decision or just you being yourself?
(Laughs out) I’m just being myself. I did the same things before becoming an IAS officer. Just that my family members were the only ones to see, criticise, or applaud those performances. IAS selection was a twist in my life, and the reach increased. I would jokingly tell my family that now I have a larger family. I have remained the same before and after my IAS selection. That’s both a boon and a bane.
Why should that be a bane?
People will have different opinions. This is my style of living. Some people speak less, some more. Some joke during meetings while others remain gloomy. Some would laugh loudly. All people may not like us and all may not dislike us. It doesn’t affect me.
Has your marriage to a politician ever turned out to be an advantage or a disadvantage, especially as your husband belongs to the opposition party?
No. Since my first posting in 2016, Kerala has been ruled by the same front. I have received opportunities and responsibilities that I deserve. I do believe that I got opportunities befitting my work and efficiency. My husband’s political affiliation has never been a matter of concern for people in charge of my postings.
The general perception about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is that of a tough man. What’s your experience with him?
He is a huge source of strength and confidence for me. He has a vision and he advises me. He supported my activities in good faith and for public good.
Your praise of the chief minister at the Vizhinjam port inauguration was
criticised by many...
I said that based on my conviction and experience. I did what any officer would do. The critics did not see me as an officer or VISL MD. They were interested in irrelevant factors. It pained me as a woman. Critics want a woman to remain as the shadow of her husband.
Did that prompt you to state ‘I’m not just a wife’?
Yes (smiles).
KPCC digital media convener P Sarin criticised you personally... he even said that you are not the best IAS officer in Kerala. How do you handle such criticism?
(Laughs out) I have never claimed I’m the best. I’m a humble being following in the footsteps of many doyens. I’m thankful he reminded me of that. Also, I don’t expect people to approve of my words and deeds all the time. What concerned me was not the personal attack but the targeting of the women community. I have often felt like that. I responded to that criticism because I felt it wasn’t personal but against working women as a whole. Many working women shared that concern with me. I believe in Swami Vivekananda’s words that we needn’t bother about people’s criticism of an action which we did in good faith.
Did any politician call you to express solidarity over the issue, especially from the Congress leadership?
Yes.
From the Congress?
None from the Congress.
Did the CM call you?
I met him and we spoke about it. I think it isn’t fair to reveal more (smiles).
Does gender have a role in civil service? What’s your view as a woman officer?
Being a woman helped me mingle with people more easily, especially to get involved in issues related to women and children. That doesn’t mean men can’t do that. But women are in an advantageous position. We can understand their problems more compassionately. It is a blessing for me. I didn’t face any gender discrimination at my workplace. But as a woman, I experience the same societal challenges like any other woman. The IAS officer title doesn’t shield me from them.
Did that become a limitation in exercising your duties or in performing tasks?
No. I’ve never felt that way. My words haven’t gone unheard for that reason. That hasn’t denied me any opportunity. That has never been a limitation for me.
You were a doctor and then became a civil servant. You may not be like many conventional working women who have to do household chores as well. Have you ever faced issues with not doing things in line with traditional familial expectations?
Yes, I might have. Society and family have certain expectations at every stage in life. There won’t be any problem if we can convince people that we want to live in a certain manner. Sometimes, you also make certain choices in life that may not stick to a particular school of thought. For instance, in the school of thought of feminism, people will have different thoughts and standards. For me, there are certain choices that I made in my life, which may or may not apply to the feminist school of thought. But I’m not bothered about that as long as I believe that you are a strong woman or you are a strong person... if in your sound mind you can make your own decision. That’s all. Some may view it as a weakness, from a feminist point of view. Some others would see it as a strength.
In spite of all the progress, Kerala society still harbours a masculine psyche. As one who interacts with many people, how do you look at it?
Family is the basic concept in our society. A majority of the people believe that running the affairs within the family is a woman’s responsibility... not that there aren’t any exceptions. However, I feel there’s a gradual change in this situation. Nowadays, many youngsters believe in mutual division of family responsibilities. More than such division of domestic labour, what’s important is to accept that men and women have unique specialties, that they should be free to express and exercise. For this to happen, society as a whole ought to grow into such a mindset. It won’t happen overnight. Financial independence is crucial for women's empowerment. Look at the kind of gender dynamics that Kudumbashree has brought in.
Are you a feminist?
Yes, of course.
The government tried to bring in gender-neutral uniforms but faced opposition. As Pathanamthitta collector, you managed to, however, enforce the same...
The opposition was minor. But the beneficiaries — students and parents — were in favour of the move. For me, it was a continual process in action. More than anything else, it marked the beginning of a conversation. For children living inside the forest, getting to know about the gender milieu and gender justice at a young age is very important. So, it was the beginning of a conversation, more than anything else. It was never a conclusion.
You have been singled out on multiple occasions. Does that affect you?
I’m not saying it doesn’t affect me. When somebody says something bad about you, you do feel sad. But I actively try to demolish its hold over me. From a rational point of view, I don’t actually know how many people responded positively to what I said or did and how many responded negatively. On social media, the voice of the critic is however usually the loudest.
You are also an artist well-versed in dance and music. Are you pursuing both?
Not on a regular basis. While in Pathanamthitta, I learnt kathakali and performed there (smiles).
TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, K S Sreejith, Unnikrishnan S,
Vidyanandan M S, Shainu Mohan, Vincent Pulickal (photos), Pranav V P (video)