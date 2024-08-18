Critics don’t see me as an IAS officer...they see woman as husband’s shadow, says Divya S Iyer

What’s the status of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project? When will the port become full-fledged?

We are nearing the completion of the first phase. The three-kilometre breakwater is a major component and it can be regarded as an engineering marvel. The trial started with the arrival of the first mother ship. The operations are carried out in a manner that ensures trouble-free handling of cargo from different types of vessels. We expect the port to be commissioned by September-October. We’ll be able to start the next phase of the project after getting environmental clearance from the Union government, by December. We expect to finish the next phase by 2028. The original concessionaire agreement was to complete the work up to Phase 4 by 2045. Under the revised agreement, this work shall be completed by 2028.

What’s the possibility of more motherships coming to Vizhinjam port?

The business going to ports in other countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Dubai can be brought to our country. As far as shipping lines are concerned, the strategic location and natural depth of Vizhinjam port helps reduce operation costs. The two aspects are conceived differently. Here, we are preparing facilities based on a market understanding for the sea-based transport industry. And we have advanced the trials based on market opportunities ahead. We have held discussions with global shipping lines and are moving ahead to position the port as a global maritime hub. In the beginning, only 5-10% of the port will cater to gateway cargo as our focus will be on transshipment. We can increase it to 20% by exploring market possibilities.

Are the high tariffs in Indian ports an issue for Vizhinjam? Do the low tariffs in Colombo and Singapore remain an attraction for shipping lines?

Maritime trade is purely market-governed. Tariffs at Vizhinjam port will always be fixed by comparing it with competing ports. Foreseeing this issue, we have set a cap for tariff increases in the agreement.

Connectivity is a crucial factor for the success of any port. How has the Vizhinjam project fared in improving road and rail connectivity?

We have fairly advanced road connectivity. We have to go ahead with the DPR prepared by the Konkan Railway. It will take another four years to put in place the required rail connectivity. When the port is fully functional, we shall have rail connectivity as well. We are building a service road connecting the port to NH 66. The National Highways Authority of India has also approved minor changes that allow truck movement through NH 66.