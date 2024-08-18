Sabarimala temple to have new ‘bhasmakkulam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will have a new ‘bhasmakkulam’ in the near future. Taking into consideration the possible contamination of the existing bhasmakkulam (ritualistic pond) due to waste water flow, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to construct a new pond at another location.

“Experts, including the thantri, had aired concerns over the current location of the pond. The surroundings of the pond get contaminated due to the waste water flow from nearby buildings,” said TDB president P S Prasanth.

The previous location of the bhasmakkulam was beneath the flyover at the Sannidhanam. It was relocated to facilitate the flyover construction. “It was a good idea at that time. But several new constructions, including the ‘annadana mandapam’ and public toilets, came up in the area later. The ground level of these constructions are higher than the pond and water from the top areas will flow down during rain,” Prasanth added.

“As per vasthu shastra, the current location of the pond is in the ‘Kumbham Rashi’. The next best option is ‘Meenam Rashi’ and the new pond will be there,” he said. The location of the new pond will be somewhere near the nadappandal and Sabari Guest House. Prasanth said the thantris have accorded sanction for the proposal.

K Muraleedharan, chief of Vasthu Shastra Vijnana Kendram, will identify the location at 7.30 am on Sunday. The stone-laying ceremony for the new pond will be held on the same day. Prasanth will lay the foundation stone. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru will perform rituals. TDB member Ajikumar will be present.

Review meeting on Aug 21

The next meeting to review the arrangements for the annual mandala-makaravilakku pilgrimage season will be held on August 21. The TDB president and the Pathanamthitta district collector will lead the meeting.

The virtual queue booking facility will be opened a month ahead of the start of the pilgrimage, Prasanth said. The board is also making efforts to provide an optional insurance facility for the pilgrims.