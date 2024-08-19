CPM removes KTDC chairperson P K Sasi from all elected posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first disciplinary action after the party decided to go for course correction post the Lok Sabha poll debacle, the CPM on Sunday removed senior leader and KTDC chairperson P K Sasi from all elected positions in the party.

The decision was taken at the Palakkad district secretariat meeting, held in the presence of state secretary M V Govindan. The ex-MLA faced disciplinary action following allegations over financial irregularities over the construction of the Mannarkkad area committee office.

In addition, Sasi faced allegations in connection with appointments to Universal College in Palakkad. The decision was taken after the district secretariat discussed a report by the party probe commission led by Puthalath Dineshan.

Sasi was serving as the CPM Palakkad district committee member and the CITU district president. He will now continue with the party’s primary membership. There are indications that Sasi could be removed from the KTDC chairmanship too.

The district secretariat also decided to suspend the Mannarkkad area committee. Senior leaders V K Chandran and C K Chamunni, who had earlier faced disciplinary action following factional feud, would be re-inducted to the district secretariat.