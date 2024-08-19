Will multi-crore Kerala sports plan pay off?

KOCHI: Kerala’s sports ecosystem is set to witness never-before-seen excitement as big business houses, filmstars and administrators come together to launch football, cricket and basketball leagues. The move is expected to bring in multiple-crores of investment that will go into building new stadiums with modern amenities in the next two to five years, promote sports at the grassroots, and trigger job creation at various levels.

The biggest bet has been made by Kochi-based Meeran group, which is launching the Super League Kerala (SLK) through its sports arm Scoreline Sports. The plan includes huge investments to build new football-friendly stadiums at five locations, including Malappuram, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

While filmstars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali will be co-owners of the Kochi and Kannur franchises of the league, founder of leading IT firm IBS Software has also taken the plunge by acquiring the Calicut franchise.

“You will see most of Kerala’s celebrities associating and aligning with some team or the other,” says Mathew Joseph, the CEO of SLK.

Not to be left behind, the inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League – a state-level T20 tournament – will begin next month. It has seen the likes of filmmaker Priyadarshan, Aries Group and EKK Infrastructure, among others, owning franchises. Meeran-Scoreline is also backing a sports startup Starting Five Sports Management (established by five former Kerala basketball players), which will launch a new basketball league in the state.

“We are also trying to get into gymnastics and sepak takraw or kick volleyball. The good thing about kick volleyball is that it will bring excitement among the people,” says Navas Meeran, chairman of Group Meeran which sold off its curry powder business, Eastern Condiments, to Norway-listed Orkla for nearly Rs 1,400 crore in 2020.

Joseph says KSL and the team owners investment this season alone would be Rs 75-80 crore. “This is only going to get bigger and better. Imaging Rs 70 crore being circulated into the local economy when a lot of people travel and watch the matches,” he says.