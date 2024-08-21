‘Caritoon’ festival from August 21 in Kochi

KOCHI: Caritoon, a national cartoon festival being organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy in collaboration with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Chavara Cultural Centre, will be held in Kochi from August 21 to 25. The inauguration will take place in the courtyard of the Durbar Hall Art Gallery at 4 pm on Wednesday. ISRO chairman S Somanath, who is also a cartoonist himself, will be the chief guest. During the event, he will be awarded honorary membership of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

Murali Cheeroth, chairperson of the Lalithakala Akademi, will preside over, and Mayor M Anil Kumar, Deputy Consul General of Switzerland Patrick Muller, Chavara Cultural Centre director Fr Anil Philip, Kerala Cartoon Academy director Ratheesh Ravi, chairman Sudhir Nath, secretary A Satheesh, and Lalithakala Akademi secretary Balamuralikrishnan will attend.

Meanwhile, a Caricature Challenge will also be conducted by the Cartoon Academy in collaboration with the Academy for Advanced Legal Studies and Training, an organisation of advocates from the Kerala High Court, on Thursday and Friday, near the High Court premises to support those affected by the Wayanad disaster. All proceeds from this initiative will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, said the officials.