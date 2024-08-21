Kerala govt launches study on primary amoebic meningoencephalitis outbreak

KOZHIKODE: In response to the alarming spread of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) in various parts of Malabar, the state government has initiated an in-depth study to understand the outbreak and devise effective containment strategies.

This study comes as several cases of the rare but deadly disease have been reported across the region, prompting widespread concern among residents and health officials alike. The study is a collaborative effort involving scientists from Pondicherry and experts from a leading private hospital in Kozhikode. This multidisciplinary team will conduct extensive research to identify the source of the infection, study its transmission patterns, and recommend public health interventions to curb its spread.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, caused by a brain-eating amoeba, is a severe infection that affects the brain and spinal cord. Though rare, the disease has a high fatality rate, making the outbreak particularly concerning. The state government has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to control the situation.

Over the last couple of months, five cases of PAM have been reported from north Kerala and three in Thiruvananthapuram.

Among these, three deaths have also been reported in Malabar. The cases over the last two months have been reported in children aged between 5 to 15 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 3:2. In Thiruvananthapuram, cases were reported in adults above the age of 20.