Kerala textile brand introduces AI model as ambassador

KOCHI: Embracing innovation, Kochi-based Seematti Textiles has taken the lead in using artificial intelligence to create its unique brand ambassador. The textile brand is introducing Isha Ravi, the AI fashion model, who will be its official face in the Indian fashion world.

“This new step signifies the progress and possibilities of AI in the fashion industry,” says Seematti CEO Beena Kannan.

She points out that the fusion of technology and fashion is set to open new doors in the field. “For the first time in India, an AI model is becoming the ambassador of a fashion brand. I am proud that Seematti could achieve this, representing both India and Kerala. We should view this historic moment as a step into a new era of fashion and as the beginning of future fashion revolutions. I am extremely happy that we could introduce India’s first AI fashion brand ambassador,” Beena says. Isha is portrayed as a young woman with a deep interest in colours and travel from a young age, says Seematti brand consultant Shine Ahmed.

“She always carries fashion with her and embodies independence,” he says.

In the initial stage, the AI model will be used by the brand in some of their advertisements, Shine points out.

“However, down the line, maybe in six to seven months, more features will be added. When that happens, Isha will be able to interact with customers and provide them with insights based on their requirements. She will also help out the customers by modelling the clothes chosen by them to give a feel of how the garments look when worn. All the customers will need to do is send a query on WhatsApp,” he says.

Isha has her own social media handles too, he says. “She will be the brand’s spokesperson to young people. She will represent the brand’s core ethos. In two years, Isha will act as an independent influencer. She will talk about fashion and women’s issues through her videos. She will behave as a real brand ambassador,” Shine says.

While Isha can now converse in Malayalam and English, her linguistic prowess will be expanded over a period of time, he says. “The process is a complicated one and requires time,” Shine adds.