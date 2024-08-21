Kerala's Bekal to become hub of budget-friendly destination weddings

KASARGOD: Destination weddings have become increasingly popular, but their high costs often put them out of reach of most people. Now, Bekal offers an affordable alternative for weddings, entertainment, meetings, and conferences. This iconic spot Bekal provides a budget-friendly option to exchange vows on a beautiful beach while being surrounded by the grandeur of a historic fort that stands the test of time.

Shijin Parambath, managing director of Bekal Resort and Development Corporation (BRDC), said, “While leasing out the beach park, we made a clause that the space should be utilised for conducting destination weddings. Bekal is Kerala’s sole destination where couples can get married on a beach with the majestic Bekal Fort as a stunning historical backdrop.”

Bekal has become one of the main locations of tourism in the northern part of Kerala. The place has become an international destination for those interested in exploring its historical past, rich cultural tapestry, and idyllic coastal landscapes. Bekal Beach Park has kicked off its operations with a wedding reception and is open for bookings for upcoming celebrations.

A wedding organiser from Bekal, said, “We can organise a destination wedding at a budget-friendly cost. With Rs 10 lakh, a wedding can be conducted at the beach park of Bekal, which will include food, accommodation, and decoration for 1,000 people. This will stimulate economic growth within the community by benefiting businesses across the board, from transportation to hospitality. We recently hosted a wedding reception for guests from Kozhikode. We are excited to announce that we will be hosting another wedding for a Kashmiri family.”