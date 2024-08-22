Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Mumbai- Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight AI 657 (BOM-TRV) carrying 135 passengers made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, on Thursday morning.

The flight started at 5.45 am from Mumbai and was scheduled to land at 8.10 am in Thiruvananthapuram. The captain of the flight decided to make a landing 10 minutes earlier. The flight was moved to an isolation bay and security officials inspected it after evacuating the passengers.

“The aircraft landed safely. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted,” said the statement from the airport authorities. the threat appears to be a hoax, but we are acting as per the standard procedure, said airport sources.

It was the pilot who informed about the threat to the air traffic control which permitted an emergency landing, at 7.30 am. A full emergency was declared at 7.36 am