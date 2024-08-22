Care breathes new life into assault survivor in Kerala

IDUKKI: For the past 10 years, a room on the fifth floor of the Al Azhar Medical College Hospital in Thodupuzha has remained reserved for a special guest. The walls are decorated with colourful cartoon characters, with toys in the surroundings, textbooks and entertainment facilities, and doctors and caretakers at hand. All these have been arranged for Shafeeq, a 16-year-old.

Belonging to Kumily, Shafeeq was taken under their care by the Al Alzhar Group in 2014 after the boy was rescued from brutal physical assault by his father and stepmother, which had left him nearly dead the preceding year. Shafeeq is looked after by a caretaker named Ragini A H, who was appointed by the state government in 2013, after his relatives were reluctant to take up his guardianship even as he was being treated at the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Ragini’s life is now intertwined with that of Shafeeq, as the 45-year-old has now turned a mother to the boy.

“I came to know about Shafeeq through media reports while I was working as a helper at the Uppukulam anganwadi in Elappara. When doctors at the Vellore hospital asked the government to arrange a caretaker for Shafeeq, officials with the women and child development department reached out to interested caretakers at the block and panchayat levels,” Ragini recalls.

As she was unmarried, the experience of having looked after small children at anganwadis prompted her to take up the task. She reached the CMC hospital and met Shafeeq, who was five then, on August 15, 2013.

Ragini recollects that when she first met ‘Vavachi’, his face was pale, lying almost in a coma with injuries all over his body and a grave head injury that had resulted in loss of memory.

“Doctors had little hope. But I would hold his hands all the time and kissed him on the forehead. Whether by miracle or god’s grace, he moved the fingers on his left hand on the fourth day,” she says.

After a year of treatment at the hospital, the government sought a permanent caretaker for Shafeeq who was recuperating and responding to sounds. Meanwhile, Ragini and Shafeeq had developed a mother-son bond.