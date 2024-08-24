Fraudster on run for 11 years held in Kerala

KOCHI: A man who was on the run for 11 years after defrauding a couple by promising them a job at a pharmaceutical company was arrested on Friday. Jayakumar, 45, a native of Maradu, was apprehended by the Thadiyittaparambu police.

The case dates back to 2012 when Jayakumar and his associates approached Varghese, a resident of Edathala, and promised him a job at a newly-established pharmaceutical wholesale company called Kudajadri Associates in Malayidamthuruthu, Kizhakkambalam, in exchange for money.

Unable to pay the required amount, Varghese had his 12-cent property and house taken over by Jayakumar and his associates.

They then used the documents to secure a loan of `16.5 lakh from a bank, said R Manoj Kumar, the Inspector of Thadiyittaparambu police station. However, the bank eventually seized the property and house after the loan repayments collapsed, he said.

“Following a complaint lodged by the victims, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused persons soon after. However, upon getting bail in 2013, they absconded,” said an officer.

After they repeatedly failed to appear in court, a long-pending warrant was issued against them, and they were declared fugitives in 2018.

Jayakumar’s arrest was made within Kochi city limits following a probe using scientific methods, said the officer. The other accused persons remain on the run.