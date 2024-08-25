Syro-Malabar Episcopal Assembly calls for ensuring social responsibility

KOTTAYAM: Focusing on ensuring social responsibility, community participation in nation-building and ways for the advancement of the community, the fifth Major Arch-Episcopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church is set to conclude on Sunday.

The assembly will culminate with the codification of the ideas and insights discussed during the gathering, which will then be submitted to the Synod for further consideration.

The third day of the assembly began with a Holy Mass in Hindi led by Ujjain Archbishop Mar Sebastian Vadakkel, Bijnor Archbishop Mar Vincent Nellaiparampil, along with Fr Polly Payyapally, Fr Thomas Vadakkumkara, and Fr Sebastian Pantalluparampil.

Archbishop Mar Andrews, the president of CBCI, emphasised the importance of developing action plans for community improvement. He also stressed the need for the church to draw strength from its rich two-thousand-year history in order to continue its mission effectively.

Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops Council (KRLCBC) president and Kozhikode Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakalakal delivered a benediction speech, highlighting the Syro-Malabar Church’s ability to showcase the strength of family bonds and faith to the world. Former president of Thalassery Archdiocese Archbishop Mar George Njaralakat honoured Bishop Varghese Chakalakal during the event. Sr Josiah SD, Rev Tom Olikarot, F. Mary Regina, and Chacko Kalamparambil presented a paper on Syro-Malabar Community Empowerment. In various discussions, Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Auxiliary Bishop of Changanassery Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil, Thrissur Archdiocese Pastoral

Council secretary Joshy Vadakan, Changanassery Archdiocese Pastoral Council secretary Prof Rekha Mathew, and AKCC Global president Rajeev Kochuparampil served as moderators. The assembly’s final statement was codified and presented under the leadership of the convener of the drafting committee, Rev Francis Elavuthinkal.

The concluding session of the assembly will be held on Sunday at 9 am. Syro-Malankara Church president Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis Catholica Bava will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.