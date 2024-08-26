Beware! A ‘like and subscribe’ on YouTube may land you in trouble

KOCHI: Be cautious when liking or subscribing to YouTube videos, reviewing movies, or rating businesses on Google following an offer of a good earning from these activities as a few people have already fallen prey to these scams and lost their money.

Cyber experts warn that these fraudsters may ask you to like or subscribe to YouTube channels or rate a business on Google Maps that you have never visited. They offer small rewards, such as Rs 250 or Rs 500 or even Rs 1,000, to gain your trust. Once you are hooked, they lure you into paying a large sum, promising to double your earnings. After taking your money, they disappear.

Many victims realise the scam after receiving the initial small reward and try to back out. However, this could lead to further trouble, as the money they received may have been stolen from other victims. When these fraudulent transactions are traced back, the person’s bank account could be frozen, and they may face charges of cyber fraud once the police investigate.

Recently, a resident of Kochi received an offer to earn money by liking YouTube videos, with a promise of Rs 250 for each ‘like’ or subscription. To receive the payment, he was required to share screenshots of the videos he had liked or subscribed to. Initially, he received between Rs 250 and Rs 1,000.