Beware! A ‘like and subscribe’ on YouTube may land you in trouble

KOCHI: Be cautious when liking or subscribing to YouTube videos, reviewing movies, or rating businesses on Google following an offer of a good earning from these activities as a few people have already fallen prey to these scams and lost their money.
Cyber experts warn that these fraudsters may ask you to like or subscribe to YouTube channels or rate a business on Google Maps that you have never visited. They offer small rewards, such as Rs 250 or Rs 500 or even Rs 1,000, to gain your trust. Once you are hooked, they lure you into paying a large sum, promising to double your earnings. After taking your money, they disappear.
Many victims realise the scam after receiving the initial small reward and try to back out. However, this could lead to further trouble, as the money they received may have been stolen from other victims. When these fraudulent transactions are traced back, the person’s bank account could be frozen, and they may face charges of cyber fraud once the police investigate.
Recently, a resident of Kochi received an offer to earn money by liking YouTube videos, with a promise of Rs 250 for each ‘like’ or subscription. To receive the payment, he was required to share screenshots of the videos he had liked or subscribed to. Initially, he received between Rs 250 and Rs 1,000.
However, when the scammers asked him to join a package scheme by paying Rs 1 lakh to earn even more, he realised it was a fraud. He withdrew the initial amount and stopped participating. A few days later, his bank account was frozen due to an investigation into a cyber fraud case registered in another state, where money stolen from another victim had been transferred to his account.
Cyber-law expert Jiyas Jamal said many people realise they have been scammed only after receiving small rewards and being pressured to invest more.
“Unfortunately, the victims often face legal trouble themselves, as the money they receive is often traced back to other victims of fraud. If the authorities investigate, they may trace the funds back to the victim’s bank account, leading to potential charges,” said Jiyas, adding that a few persons have been booked in such cases registered by the police in other states. He further said that fraudsters frequently create fake businesses on Google Maps and send links to their victims.
In another case, a youth from Kaipamangalam in Thrissur lost Rs 46 lakh in a scam involving writing positive reviews to boost movie ratings. The scammers promised significant returns in exchange for these reviews on a platform called Plex Movie. The victim, who owned a lottery shop, initially invested Rs 70,000 expecting a large return, and received Rs 90,000, which encouraged him to invest more.
Over 20 days, he invested Rs 46 lakh, but when he tried to withdraw his money, the scammers demanded an additional `8 lakh as insurance and bank transfer charges. The Kaipamangalam police arrested four youths in connection with this case: Abdul Ayub, 25, Shinas, 25, Aslam, 21, all from Kollam; and Shafeer, 29, from Thiruvananthapuram.
The police have urged the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to such online scams. They advise anyone suspecting financial fraud to call the helpline at 1930.
Ernakulam Rural district police chief Vaibhav Saxena said that the police are frequently issuing warnings about these scams, urging people to stay alert. “The first line of defense is to avoid getting trapped by these schemes and to contact the police immediately if something goes wrong,” he added.
Maze of trouble
