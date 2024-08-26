Fifth Syro-Malabar Church episcopal assembly concludes

KOTTAYAM: The fifth Syro-Malabar Church Major Episcopal Assembly has come to a close, culminating in a powerful call to prioritise the involvement of lay faithful in the mission areas of the Church. The final document, a result of three days of prayer and contemplation by 348 delegates, including bishops, priests, religious, and laity, outlined decisions that underscored the need for church reforms.

Centred around the main theme of contemporary Church life and mission, the assembly focused on faith training reformation, increasing laity participation in evangelisation, and strengthening community bonds. The assembly is a modern version of the sabhayogam (Church council), an ancient tradition of the Marthoma Nasranis.

The Syro-Malabar Church, which has the second largest number of members among the Eastern Catholic Churches, seeks to intensify its evangelisation along with its sister Churches, in the context it receiving pastoral authority across India. Through this conference, the Church, as an individual Church that is spread all over the world, strives to confront challenges with bravery and foster unity and brotherhood within its community. The assembly stresses the importance of Church members being active in political and social spheres.

The Church stands in solidarity with farmers’ children facing displacement due to forest and environmental laws, as well as those affected by natural disasters and wildlife.

Additionally, the Assembly strongly urges the government to address its demands, including the immediate publication of the Justice J B Koshy Commission report and its implementation following discussions with Christian Churches. Minister Roshy Augustine, Assembly Committee convener Mar Polly Kannookadan, Church spokesperson Dr Chacko Kalamparampil, and others also spoke.