81-yr-old Bharatanatyam maestro continues to inspire generations

KANNUR: At 81, his dance moves are still graceful and agile. For this Kannur native, age is merely a number and it does not hinder in any way his love for bharatanatyam. With a career spanning six decades, Kannur Balakrishnan continues to introduce hundreds of children to the dance world, making him one of the most renowned dance teachers in Malabar and earning numerous accolades.

Each day, hundreds of students flock to Kannur’s Pallikkunnu Academy of Indian Classical Dance, founded by Balakrishnan, to learn the art of bharatanatyam. In addition to his students in the locality, about 50 of his disciples now teach this classical dance form both within India and abroad. Balakrishnan’s passion for dance began at the age of 12, inspired by his elder brother, C H Raghavan, who was also involved in the arts.

“Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair continued to dance even at 100. So, there is nothing remarkable about me teaching dance at 81. For me, teaching bharatanatyam is not just a profession; it’s a soul-enriching art. We must dedicate our bodies and minds to it. My age is no barrier to my passion,” Balakrishnan said. He received his initial lessons in bharatanatyam from Yuvajana Kala Samiti, affiliated with the Kotali Desabhivardhini Library, under the guidance of Guru Thaliparamba Krishnadas. Later, his training was done at the guru’s house in Thaliparamba. After completing his studies, Balakrishnan briefly worked as an accountant before fully dedicating himself to dance.

“I began my dance career as a teacher in various schools. In 1963, I founded my academy in Azhikode. Today, my academy has more than a hundred students across all its branches,” he said.

Balakrishnan’s greatest support is his wife, Manorama, who is also a dancer. Manorama was the first to perform a bharatanatyam recital in Kannur and is a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award.

“My wife is the person who introduced the purest form of bharatanatyam to Kannur. At 70, she remains active in our academy,” said Balakrishnan.

Throughout his six-decade career, Balakrishnan has received several prestigious awards, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s Guru Pooja Award, the Kaladarpanam Senior Dance Teacher Award, and the C K Panicker Dance Award. He has also authored the book ‘Vadakin Nupuradhwanikal’, which chronicles the arrival of classical art in Kannur, a hub of temple art forms. Additionally, Balakrishnan has directed around 20 dance dramas.