Fatwa council: No need to disinter body parts of Wayanad landslide victims

KOZHIKODE: The Council of Fatwa and Research of Darul Huda Islamic University has clarified that there is no need to exhume different body parts of the victims of Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides, which are buried in different graves and to bury them again in one grave.

Several body parts were recovered from different parts of the landslide-hit areas and the banks of the Chaliyar river. The parts were treated as one body and were buried at different graves at the designated place at Puthumala in Wayanad. Samples were collected and sent for DNA examination before burying them. The graves were marked and given numbers to identify them after getting the DNA results.

“There was confusion among Muslims when they realised that the body parts of their relatives were buried in different graves. Some victims were buried in five different graves as the body parts were recovered separately,” said social activist Mammootty Anjukunnu.

“They wanted to know whether they should exhume the body parts from different graves and bury them again in one grave. They were also confused as to which one should be marked as the grave to enable the relatives to perform the rites. The relatives also wanted to know whether the bodies should be shifted to a graveyard in a Waqf land,” he said.

“We presented the doubt before Islamic scholar Dr Zubair Hudawi, who clarified our doubts through a voice message,” Mammootty said.

The fatwa from Darul Huda said that the religion bans to exhumation of the body from the grave before it degenerates as it would amount to disrespect to the body. Disinterring is allowed under some unavoidable circumstances, it said.

The fatwa said that opening the graves to collect the body parts and bury them in one place is also not allowed in Islam. All graves where the body parts of a person are buried can be considered for Qabar Ziyarat (pious visit to the grave) or one of the graves can be marked for the purpose, the fatwa said.

UP ANNOUNCES K 10 CR FOR WAYANAD VICTIMS

T’Puram: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the state for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan about this.