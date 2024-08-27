Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Mohan passes away at 76

KOCHI: Malayalam filmmaker M Mohan, a trailblazer in his own right who trod the middle path between commercial and parallel cinema, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday. He was 76.



Mohan, a native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, was under treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi.



In a career that spanned from late 1970s to his last film in 2005, Mohan has made 20-odd films, including 'Vida Parayum Munpe' (1981), 'Idavela' (1982), 'Alolam' (1982), 'Mangalam Nerunnu' (1984), 'Theertham' (1987), 'Isabella' (1988), 'Mukham' (1990), 'Pakshe' (1994), and 'Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu' (1999). A large majority of his films in the 1980s were also considered in the golden era of the Malayalam film industry when masters such as K G George, I V Sasi, Bharathan and Padmarajan ruled the roost.



Mohan associated with screenwriters John Paul and Padmarajan, spawning several critically and commercially successful movies. 'Vida Parayum Munpe', starring Nedumudi Venu, which was scripted by John Paul was one of the mega-hit movies directed by him.. His association with Padmarajan resulted in films such as 'Idavela', 'Kochu Kochu Thettukal' and 'Shalini Ente Koottukari'.



Edavela Babu, the former AMMA general secretary, got his screen name for his brilliant debut performance in Mohan's Idavela.



Mohan who is married to Malayalam actress Anupama, has two sons Purandar Mohan and Upendhar Mohan. Anupama Mohan is also a celebrated Kuchipudi dancer and predominantly works in the Malayalam movie industry as an actress.