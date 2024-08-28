KSRTC plans additional night-time ‘Minnal’ buses with minimal stops

KOCHI: With an eye on revenue, the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is taking a series of measures to lure commuters to its long-haul services by cutting down on running time. Starting in September, the corporation will roll out more non-stop ‘Minnal’, semi-sleeper and premium super fast services with minimal stops en route.

“The ‘Minnal’ services, which run during the night, have been enjoying a good collection. We’ll introduce four more Minnal services from September on routes such as Palakkad-Kanyakumari and Palakkad-Mookambika, besides non-stop semi-sleeper buses. Also, 40 premium super fast buses will be rolled out as and when we get the delivery of the new buses,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

These services will have minimum stops so as to facilitate commuters to reach their destinations quickly. Such services, if they enjoy nearly-full capacity passengers from the starting point, will skip bus stations en route.

“But passengers, who book tickets online, can board from points along the nationalised routes by sharing their Google location with the respective conductors, who would contact them at least an hour before the boarding time. For instance, if their house is near the NH, they can share the Google location and board the bus from before the residence,” the minister pointed out.

A challenge, though, is the allocation of buses. While the KSRTC has placed an order for 300 new Leyland buses, it’s yet to make the payments. “We’re yet to make the payment. We expect the Government to help us out. Once the payment is made, the company will start delivering the buses. Many of the buses will be operated as ‘Minnal’ services once we start getting the delivery of the buses. We’ve readied 30 buses to start the non-stop bus services from next month,” he added.

To tide over the bus-shortage crisis, the corporation is refurbishing all the ‘Minnal’ buses currently in operation. Such vehicles will boast added facilities like comfortable seating for long-distance travel. ‘Minnal’ services, which take almost the same travelling time as compared to long haul trains, were first introduced in June 2017 by the then Managing Director M G Rajamanickyam.