Revival of Muthuvan Sangham comes as a ray of hope in Kerala

IDUKKI: Although Edamalakkudy was formed as the state’s first tribal panchayat in 2010, it took 14 years for the residents there to get an uninterrupted 4G network facility in their settlement. Network coverage became a turning point in their path to development as the tribes, majority Muthuvans, formed a social media group comprising government officials to bring their issues to the attention of the government. Now, in what is seen as yet another milestone, the educated youths of the community have formed an organisation to seek their rights and work for the betterment of the community.

The Muthuvan Adivasi Samudhaya Sangham is a renewed version of the organisation formed by tribal leaders of the settlements in Devikulam Taluk of Idukki way back in 1995. “The Sangham was the brainchild of a group of faculties of the Gangothri School, opened by an NGO named World Vision at the Tank Kudi settlement in Suryanelli in the 90s. The officials emphasised the need for a collective for the tribal people and the Sangham was formed under the leadership of the tribal chiefs of various Muthuvan settlements in Devikulam in 1995. The Sangham has its registered office at Chembakathozhukudi in Suryanelli,” Sangham advisory committee member and media coordinator Ramachandran told TNIE.

Although the organisation was working smoothly until 2008, the closure of the school and the faculties moving to other parts of the state stunted the activities of the group. Moreover, there were no educated persons in their community then to lead the collective.

“When the idea of forming a collective for the Muthuvan community was mooted again, instead of forming a new one, renewing the old registered Sangham was the suggestion put forward by the tribal elders. So that the official proceedings and activities of the Sangham can be expedited,” Ramachandran said.

A first of its kind

Although many socio-cultural organisations are there for tribal people in the state, a collective exclusively for Muthuvans aimed at their welfare, development and progress is a first of its kind in Kerala.

Muthuvan tribal settlers belonging to nearly 130 settlements in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts will become part of the organisation.

In addition, Muthuvans settled in tribal settlements located on the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border near Devikulam Taluk, have also extended their support to the Sangham, he said.