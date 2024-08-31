Three day RSS national conclave in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak for the first time in Kerala. The three-day meet will begin on the Ahalia campus, Palakkad, on Saturday.

The organisers said that 32 national office-bearers of various organisations working for social transformation inspired by the RSS’ ideology will participate in the meeting.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said 90 All India karyakartas in charge of the Sangh and 230 representatives including RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, Deputy Sarkaryawahs Dr Krishnagopal, Mukunda C R, Arun Kumar, Alok Kumar, Ramdat Chakradhar and Atul Limaye will be present.

“The working experience and organisational report of all our organisations will be discussed at the meeting. Their experiences, problems, achievements as well as evaluation of their work in different fields will be discussed, as will other issues of national importance. Matters related to national security, and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh will also be discussed,” he said. It is learnt that the performance of BJP and RSS outfits in the recent LS polls will be discussed.

The year-long programmes as part of RSS centenary will be announced at the meeting. Eleven delegates from Kerala are participating in the event.