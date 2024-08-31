Three more tourist hotspots reopen in Wayanad

KALPETTA : Three tourism centres in the district that were closed due to heavy rain during the monsoon, reopened on Friday. Edakkal Caves, Pazhassi Park and Priyadarshini Tea Environs were reopened after a month-long break. With this, nine tourism centres are currently open in Wayanad.

The three spots were opened following a strong demand from the hotel/restaurant owners, traders, tourist guides and auto-taxi drivers, who depend on the revenue from tourism, which took a huge hit after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an order withdrawing the restrictions imposed on the tourist centres. The working hours will be till 6.30pm. The DDMA order also said the respective centres should take special care to ensure tourists’ safety.

The DDMA had issued an order two weeks ago to reopen the six tourist centres — Town Square at Sultan Bathery, Wayanad Heritage Museum at Ambalavayal, Pookode Lake at Vythiri, Karlad Lake at Vythiri, Pazhassi Landscape Museum at Pulpally and Karapuzha Dam. Their working hours have been extended till 6.30pm. Banasura Sagar Dam, closed following the landslides, was also opened recently.

The Edakkal Caves were closed on July 30 following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide. On August 9, the local residents here panicked after hearing a loud noise from Ambukuthimala. Geological experts recently submitted a report to the DDMA that the Edakkal Cave was safe and visitor-friendly. The road leading to the caves was renovated and the area was cleaned ahead of its reopening.

Meanwhile, eco-tourism centres such as Kuruva Island, Chembra Peak, En Ooru Tribal Heritage Village and Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Wayanad’s main attractions under the Forest Department, are yet to be reopened. Tour operators and traders hope more tourist centres will be reopened ahead of Onam.

“Wayanad can be brought back to normalcy if tourism sector gets active again. The Onam season is crucial for us. We demand the opening of all the tourist centres in the district,” said Mohanan Pallikkal, an auto rickshaw driver in Sultan Bathery.