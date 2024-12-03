Kerala HC directive to transfer Rs 1,510 crore paddy land conversion fee to agricultural promotion fund

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to remit the amounts received as application fees for the conversion of paddy land collected under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 to the Agricultural Promotion Funds (APF).

There shall be an annual audit of the Agricultural Promotion Fund. It should be done by the State Audit Department, and the result should be published on the website of the department concerned.

“The drop in paddy cultivation has decreased employment opportunities for farm workers and rural women, increased water scarcity, and worsened living conditions of the rural poor. Many remain unaware of the long-term impacts of these losses. If current practices continue, the future of remaining paddy lands will be at risk.

It is vital to preserve these lands for future generations as paddy supports food production and maintains wetland ecology. Preserving wetlands is essential for agricultural growth, food security, and ecological balance in Kerala, making the enactment crucial for paddy land preservation and maintenance of wetlands,” said the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu issued the order on a petition filed by T N Mukundan and others challenging the non-utilisation of Agricultural Promotion Fund for the conservation of paddy lands and their restoration.

The petitioners argued that though crores of rupees are collected under Section 27A of the Act, they are not accounted for and not even 3 per cent of the amount is transferred to the Agricultural Promotion Fund.