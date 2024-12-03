WhatsApp row: No scope to book IAS officer, say police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for K Gopalakrishnan IAS, who was suspended for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group for Hindu bureaucrats, the police team that conducted a preliminary inquiry has reported that there is no legal ground to register a case against the officer.

The report filed by Narcotic Cell ACP Aji Chandran Nair said the officer did not post any polarising content in the WhatsApp group that he created. Also, the members of the group did not file any police complaint against Gopalakrishnan, the report said.

The report was filed before City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar on Monday. To substantiate its findings, the preliminary inquiry report cited several Supreme Court verdicts.

The police had initiated a preliminary inquiry based on a complaint filed by a Congress leader from Kollam.