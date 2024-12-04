Dolly operators call off strike in Pathanamthitta after talks with ADM over prepaid system for service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The strike called by dolly operators after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) decided to start prepaid counters for the service was called off on Tuesday following discussions with the Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

On Monday, the TDB called a meeting of dolly workers to discuss the implementation of a prepaid system for dollies at the hill shrine.

The system, aimed at assisting disabled and elderly devotees, has been facing several challenges during its rollout at the hill shrine. There were complaints of dolly carriers overcharging devotees for the service.

Earlier, the devaswom board had fixed the one-way service charge at Rs 3,250 per dolly. However, some carriers allegedly charged Rs 4,500 to 5,000 from devotees.

Soon after the meeting, where authorities announced plans to set up prepaid counters to standardise fares, an agitation was started. The prepaid system was introduced to fix rates for a single trip to the Sannidhanam and a round trip from the Pampa base camp, based on the weight of devotees.