Congress is now out ‘playing’ Left at its old game-theatre

Sahithi Theatres was revamped after the KPCC leadership decided to reinvigorate its offshoots at a brain-storming session held in Kozhikode. Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh was appointed chairman. “Though formed around 15 years ago, the theatre group initially wound up after three or four plays. When I took charge, we decided to take up a topic that has social relevance and can easily grab people’s attention,” Mahesh told TNIE.

“‘Mucheettukalikkarante Makal’ is a social drama. Theatre is a venue for both political and cultural activity. We now see very few Muslim characters in plays. We are trying to politicise a society that has been cleft on the lines of religion and caste,” he said.

In recognition of his work, KPCC recently appointed Mahesh chairman of Samskara Sahithi.

“The play has been a huge success,” playwright Karivellur Murali said. “It has garnered more attention than other recent theatre productions by KPAC – like Ummachu– and Kalidasa Kalakendram. This is the Congress breaking new ground in the cultural sphere and leaving the Left in its wake,” he said.

The play, featuring six actors, was first staged in May. “On some days, we have had multiple stagings, including for schoolchildren. Last week, we played at Pinarayi, in Kannur,” Mahesh said.

The theatre group is now planning a big-budget play based on the country’s independence struggle.