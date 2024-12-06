Kerala High Court slams Devaswom Board, police over Actor Dileep's VIP treatment at Sabarimala

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday strongly criticized the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state police for allegedly providing "VIP" treatment to actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, during his visit to Sabarimala for darshan.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S stated that such incidents cannot be taken lightly. The court observed that Dileep and others had entered the Sannidhanam with a police escort, questioning, "How do individuals gain access to darshan with police protection? What is happening in Sabarimala?" The Bench reminded that Sabarimala is a special security zone. During that VIP visit, even elderly people and children waiting in long queues had to return without a proper darshan.
The court raised concerns, asking, "Who permitted Dileep and others to stand in front of the Sreekovil until the sacred Harivarasanam hymn was completed? What privilege do they have? How were they given special treatment, obstructing the darshan of other devotees?"
The remarks came while reviewing a report submitted by the Devaswom Executive Officer regarding VIP visits to the Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.
The report revealed that on the night of December 5, Dileep had darshan during the Harivarasanam time. The Sabarimala Devaswom Administrative Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, and Sopanam Special Officer were present at Sopanam during that time. The initial investigation found that Dileep, Alappuzha District Judge K. K. Radhakrishnan, NORKA Roots in-charge K. P. Anilkumar, and their companions were escorted to the Sopanam by the police.
While Dileep, Judge Radhakrishnan, and Anilkumar were allowed darshan, their accompanying members were redirected through the general queue from the north. The report also noted that Sabarimala Devaswom guards Biju Bose and Shine T. Raj were responsible for managing the first line.
The court further flayed Devaswom officials for extending similar special treatment to the district judge and the NORKA Roots officer.
The court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents causing obstruction to a proper darshan for pilgrims including children of tender age and senior citizens and persons with disabilities are not repeated during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season. The officer in charge of crowd management at Sopanam should file a detailed report before the court.
During the hearing, the government pleader informed the court that explanations had been sought from the officers responsible for the incident. The High Court is expected to take further action after reviewing the responses.
In the order, the court directed the TDB to produce the CCTV footage of the VIP visit for examination on Saturday.