Kerala High Court slams Devaswom Board, police over Actor Dileep's VIP treatment at Sabarimala

While Dileep, Judge Radhakrishnan, and Anilkumar were allowed darshan, their accompanying members were redirected through the general queue from the north. The report also noted that Sabarimala Devaswom guards Biju Bose and Shine T. Raj were responsible for managing the first line.

The court further flayed Devaswom officials for extending similar special treatment to the district judge and the NORKA Roots officer.

The court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents causing obstruction to a proper darshan for pilgrims including children of tender age and senior citizens and persons with disabilities are not repeated during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season. The officer in charge of crowd management at Sopanam should file a detailed report before the court.

During the hearing, the government pleader informed the court that explanations had been sought from the officers responsible for the incident. The High Court is expected to take further action after reviewing the responses.

In the order, the court directed the TDB to produce the CCTV footage of the VIP visit for examination on Saturday.