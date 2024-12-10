Army to unveil Lt Radha Mohan Naresh’s memorial

KOLLAM: The Indian Army will unveil a statue and memorial in honour of Second Lieutenant Radha Mohan Naresh, a brave hero from Karunagappally who sacrificed his life during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The statue has been built on revenue land near the Ashramam Maidan in Kollam, with the unveiling ceremony set for 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Senior Army officers, local representatives, and the family members of Lt Naresh are expected to attend the event. Following the unveiling, a silent prayer and wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the memorial, which also highlights Naresh’s military service.

The ceremony will be led by the Pangode military station commander, with Naresh’s siblings - Dr Gopi Mohan Naresh, Praveen Naresh and Sreekala Rani -- in attendance alongside officials from the District Soldier Welfare Board, Kollam corporation, and the district administration, as well as a representative from the Jat Regiment.

“We reached out to the governor and the chief minister for their participation, but unfortunately, we couldn’t secure their appointments. Therefore, the Pangode military station commander will lead the ceremony,” said Krishna Moorthy, Defence PRO, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Army acquired the land from the revenue department, with the Pangode military station overseeing the memorial’s completion.“The Army requested permission from the Kollam corporation to construct the statue in Ashramam Maidan.