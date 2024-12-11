Malayalam film shot entirely on iPhone set for IFFK screening

KASARAGOD: Adhithya Baby, 22, is set to bedazzle audience at this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), with her directorial debut ‘Kamadevan Nakshatram Kandu’ (Cupid saw the star). Scheduled to be screened in the Malayalam cinema section, the film, which explores the lives of hypersexual men and the chain of events that unfold when a woman becomes a part of their lives, promises to provide an intriguing cinematic experience.

However, what sets the movie by the young Konnakkad resident apart is the fact that the entire film – all one hour and 25 minutes of it – was shot on a mobile phone in a span of 28 days.

“After a thorough discussion with our team, we decided to use a mobile phone, specifically the iPhone 14 Pro, as the primary tool for capturing the entire film. This not only significantly reduced production costs but also streamlined the filmmaking process, making it efficient and convenient,” Adhithya said.

The increasing trend of using mobile phones as a filmmaking tool has not only revolutionised the industry but also empowered aspiring filmmakers, allowing them to bring their creative visions to life without the constraints of traditional, high-budget production methods.

Despite the inherent limitations associated with mobile phone filmmaking, Adhithya and team meticulously planned each shot and frame, successfully overcoming many challenges, including weather and availability of natural light. The film was primarily shot using minimal equipment, including tripods and basic lighting setups, with a strong reliance on natural light.

Produced for approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, ‘Kamadevan Nakshatram Kandu’ demonstrates the potential of mobile phone filmmaking to deliver high-quality results even within tight budgetary constraints. Adhithya said they approached the film after proper homework, which helped them shoot flexibly.

The team has also done a few short films, one of which was presented in the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), 2023.

The shooting began in July and the production wrapped up in August. The film is presented under the “Good Films That Make Your Life Better” productions. This is the company’s second film to screen at the IFFK – “Blue Hair”, screened last year, being the first. A theatre arts graduate from Thrissur with a focus on acting, Adhithya is currently pursuing PG in performing arts in Puducherry.