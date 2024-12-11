Theatre buffs protest move to postpone ITFoK ’25

THRISSUR: The Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi’s (KSNA) decision to extend the dates of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) 2025 has sparked widespread concern across social media platforms. Theatre enthusiasts, united under the banner of NATAK, have launched a hashtag campaign with the slogan #NirtharuthuITFoK to express their discontent.

The 15th edition of ITFoK was initially scheduled for February 2025, with entries open until November 10.

However, following the receipt of entries from both national and international theatre groups, the Akademi recently sent emails apologising for the uncertain postponement of the festival. The sudden delay has fueled speculation that this might signal the end of ITFoK altogether, igniting a significant controversy in Kerala. Protests have emerged from leftist thinkers and theatre artists, prompting a response from KSNA secretary Karivellur Murali.

Murali issued a statement explaining that the state government is facing a severe financial crisis, exacerbated by the recent landslides in Wayanad.

Due to this funding shortage, the executive committee of KSNA decided to postpone ITFoK 2025, with hopes to reschedule it before the end of December 2025. He called for cooperation from all stakeholders to overcome these challenges and ensure the festival can be held later in the year.

Introduced by actor Murali in 2008 during his tenure as chairperson of the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, ITFoK has played a pivotal role in nurturing theatre in Kerala, inspiring many to pursue careers in the field and refine their acting skills.

Shailaja, the founding festival director of ITFoK, criticised the KSNA administration’s decision, calling it an “irresponsible act.” She noted that the state government had already allocated its annual budget for KSNA, and there had been no cuts to the funding.

Additionally, there had been no official statement or order from the government to cancel ITFoK. Shailaja also pointed out that the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is still going as planned, further highlighting the inconsistency of the KSNA’s decision.

Shailaja emphasised the importance of ITFoK as a platform for cultural exchange, providing theatre enthusiasts, artists, and professionals with opportunities to explore global theatre trends.

“If the festival is not organised within this financial year, the funds allocated in the budget will go unused. Furthermore, with local body elections approaching, the chances of organising ITFoK later in 2025 are slim,” she said.

Prominent theatre personalities, including Hareesh Peradi, have also expressed their opposition to the postponement of ITFoK through social media posts, joining the growing chorus of protests against the KSNA’s decision.