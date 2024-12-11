Upper hand for Congress-led UDF in Kerala local body bypolls; wrests three panchayats from LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) managed to gain a clear upper hand in the local body by-election to 31 wards, that was held on Tuesday, in 11 districts.

Of the 31 wards, UDF managed to wrest 17 while the LDF (Left Democratic Front) and the BJP-led NDA won in 11 and three wards respectively when results were announced on Wednesday.

The UDF also wrested three garma panchayats from the LDF. They were: Nattika in Thrissur, Karimannoor in Idukki and Thachampara in Palakkad.

Before the election, LDF had controlled 15 of the 31 wards while UDF and NDA had held 13 and three wards respectively. While LDF lost four wards to the UDF in the by-election, NDA's tally remained the same.

The 31 wards to which bypoll was held on Tuesday included 23 grama panchayat wards, three municipality wards, four block panchayat wards and one district panchayat ward in districts except Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kasaragod