Kerala-based startup Fuselage Innovations joins India-Finland delegation at startup event in Helsinki

KOCHI: Kerala-based startup Fuselage Innovations Pvt. Ltd. made headlines at Slush 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious startup events, held in Helsinki.
Selected as part of the India-Finland Delegation Program, facilitated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the company represented India on the global stage, showcasing transformative technology and innovation.
Co-founder Devika Chandrasekharan led the charge, captivating global investors, innovators, and sustainability advocates with Fuselage’s pioneering solutions.
Their portfolio featured cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones for precision agriculture, reforestation, disaster management, and IoT-integrated systems tailored for diverse industries.
Fuselage Innovations is not just building technology—it’s creating sustainable, scalable solutions aligned with global climate action goals.
Their participation at Slush 2024 opened doors to international collaborations and the adoption of global best practices, further amplifying their impact back home.
A significant event highlight was Fuselage Innovations securing support from the Government of Finland to establish an office in the country. This strategic move positions the company for deeper market penetration and collaboration in Europe.
Being part of Slush 2024 was an extraordinary opportunity to connect with global leaders and innovators. This platform validated our vision of delivering sustainable, tech-driven solutions that transcend borders and create meaningful global impact.
By participating in Slush 2024, Fuselage Innovations has firmly established itself as a global frontrunner in sustainable technology. With their expansion into Finland, the company is poised to lead international collaborations and drive advancements in defence and civilian technology.