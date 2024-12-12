Kerala-based startup Fuselage Innovations joins India-Finland delegation at startup event in Helsinki

KOCHI: Kerala-based startup Fuselage Innovations Pvt. Ltd. made headlines at Slush 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious startup events, held in Helsinki.

Selected as part of the India-Finland Delegation Program, facilitated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the company represented India on the global stage, showcasing transformative technology and innovation.

Co-founder Devika Chandrasekharan led the charge, captivating global investors, innovators, and sustainability advocates with Fuselage’s pioneering solutions.

Their portfolio featured cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones for precision agriculture, reforestation, disaster management, and IoT-integrated systems tailored for diverse industries.