Kerala government to launch Nirnaya network to boost lab facilities, address testing gaps

KOCHI: In an effort to provide comprehensive diagnostic services at public health institutions and thereby reduce out-of-pocket expenditure of patients, the state government is set to launch Nirnaya (Nava Kerala Integrated Referral Network for Advanced Diagnostics And Care).

The initiative, which is expected to be rolled out by April 2025 by the Aardram Mission, aims to introduce standardisation and ensure people-friendly services at health centres.

“We aim to standardise the lab network at public health facilities with the setting up of a stipulated number of tests at each level and hub laboratories at primary and secondary levels. The network will be introduced in all health blocks to address gaps in testing at primary facilities,” Health Minister Veena George said.

She added that an electronic-reporting solution for laboratory tests will also be rolled out wherein patients will be intimated on test reports and sent quantifiable primary test results.

“All basic tests will be made available at primary health centres with the launch of Nirnaya. The first phase of the project aims to ensure standardisation of labs and that the 62 basic tests, according to the checklist, are available at the primary level,” a top official with the state Directorate of Health Services (DHS) said.