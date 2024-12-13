Malayalam director, key witness in 2017 actor assault case P Balachandra Kumar passes away at 52

ALAPPUZHA: Film director P Balachandra Kumar, whose revelations against actor Dileep in the Kerala actor abduction and assault case proved pivotal, passed away due to kidney failure in a private hospital in Chengannur on Friday. He was 52.

Kumar's disclosure that Dileep had a role in the assault and had a copy of the visuals of the alleged rape by key accused Sunil Kumar (alias Pulsar Suni) created a major storm in the Malayalam film industry. His statements significantly impacted the investigation into the 2017 case.

In one of his statements to the police, Kumar asserted that Dileep had close contact with Sunil Kumar. He also alleged that "the copy of the visuals of the assault was in Dileep's possession," leading to further charges of conspiracy to murder, evidence tampering, and more being added against Dileep.

During the initial stage of the investigation, police registered a case against Dileep for rape. However, Kumar's revelations strengthened the case, culminating in the arrest of the accused, including the actor.

Kumar, a native of Manakkootam, Thirupuram, Thiruvananthapuram, had been undergoing treatment for kidney and heart ailments for several years. He directed the film Cowboy in 2013.

The body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram for the funeral.