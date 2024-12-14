Ban ‘politricks’, not student politics in colleges, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that student politics on college campuses need not be banned, but the ‘politricks’ associated with it should be curbed. The court made it clear that the police need not wait for the principal’s consent to intervene during a law and order situation in a college. The court emphasised that incidents disrupting the academic environment and compromising student safety would not be tolerated.

A division bench headed by Justice A Muhamed Mustaque made these remarks while considering a batch of petitions seeking a ban on student politics in colleges. The court stated that banning politics was not a solution and instead stressed the importance of addressing incidents of violence and vandalism on campuses.

The court also directed the government pleader to file a statement within three weeks, and scheduled the next hearing for January 23, 2025.

Justice Muhamed Mustaque further stated that students should be encouraged to learn about politics and engage in it meaningfully, while harmful practices surrounding it should be curtailed.

“Student politics need not be banned. The ‘politricks’ associated with it should be banned. Students should be conscious of politics. What is now happening on campuses is different. Every citizen of this country should be taught about politics.

The impression that politics is inherently bad should not exist. Everyone should inculcate the good values of politics. However, politics where teachers and students are harmed or strikes obstruct classes must be banned,” he said.

The court also questioned the necessity of banning politics on campuses, stating that students are adults.

“The real issue is curbing illegal activities on campuses,” the court observed, citing an incident at a Kasaragod College where students barged into the principal’s chamber, gheraoed her, and harassed her. She was not even allowed to use the washroom and faced departmental action after speaking out against these activities in the media. Despite this, no inquiry was conducted into the students’ misconduct.

“Personally, I am against banning politics on campuses,” the judge remarked.

The court further stressed the need for stringent action against incidents in which students or teachers are harmed and where strikes organised by student political wings disrupt academic activities. “Just as we cannot ban a religion because of certain misdeeds done in its name, we cannot ban politics because of the wrongs committed in its name,” the court concluded.