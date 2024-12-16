Registration backlog mounts as Kerala doctors abstain from ‘cumbersome’ portal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Medical Commission (NMC) is facing a significant backlog in the registration of doctors on its National Medical Register (NMR) portal, owing to cumbersome procedures.

An RTI query revealed that in the 100 days since the portal’s launch in August 2023, only 284 doctors have been registered out of 6,198 who applied. The backlog is especially concerning given the mandate that registration must be completed within three months of notification.

The reason, say the doctors, is the portal’s insistence on affidavits, including in cases of discrepancies in names. This, they say, deters many doctors from going through with the registration process, and prevents many others from even applying altogether.

The NMR portal was designed to create a national database and simplify the process for doctors seeking authorisation to practise within India and abroad. According to 2022 government data, India has over 13 lakh medical practitioners. Kerala alone has more than 1 lakh registered doctors.

Dr Babu K V, a health activist from Kannur and one of the first doctors to apply for registration, criticised the long-winded procedures, particularly those affecting doctors from Kerala.

“Doctors who received degrees before the establishment of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) or the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) are required to provide an affidavit. Additionally, doctors must submit an affidavit from a notary if there are discrepancies in their names on their medical certificates and the Aadhaar cards,” Babu said. Over 70% of doctors are impacted by these requirements, he said.

He noted that many doctors have stopped applying for NMR registration due to the increasingly slim chances of successful approval.

The Travancore Cochin Medical Council became the KSMC in 2021, while the KUHS was established in 2010. Doctors are urging the KSMC to address these issues and request that the NMC accept the authentication provided by the council without the need for additional affidavits due to changes in the names of statutory bodies and universities.

One of the advantages of NMR registration is its integration with Aadhaar, allowing for easier verification and ensuring the authenticity of medical practitioners. The system also facilitates public verification of registration numbers while safeguarding privacy. Dr Harikumaran Nair G S, president of the KSMC for Modern Medicine, could not be reached for comments.

