Staff shortage hits Kerala MVD’s enforcement activities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motor vehicles department (MVD) has shifted its focus from enforcement activities to administrative work due to the shortage of officers. MVD has not only failed to fill the vacancies but also shifted officers to administrative works, crippling the enforcement drive.

With less than 200 inspectors, the department is not able to implement the ‘Safe Kerala project’ launched in 2019 to reduce road accidents and to stop the violation of traffic rules. Against the need for 510 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) and 198 Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) for ensuring round-the-clock enforcement, the department only has 255 AMVI and 85 MVI posts sanctioned.

“Close to 100 AMVI posts are lying vacant and a majority of officers from enforcement wing have been shifted to carry out administrative works in RTOs and deputed for Sabarimala duty. Lack of manpower is a major hindrance for conducting enforcement drives,” said an officer.

“There is a shortage of motor vehicle inspectors in the thirteen RTOs in the state. So it has affected the conduct of driving tests and fitness checks as well,” he added. In the wake of rising road accidents, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has called for a meeting of senior officers to enhance enforcement activities, on Tuesday.

Another major issue the officers raised is the lack of reliable vehicles for enforcement. As many as 65 vehicles have completed 15 years and they could not be used. The MVD officers said that 60 electric vehicles taken on lease from ANERT are not reliable.

“The vehicles are taken on an eight-year lease. The batteries have started developing problems from the sixth year onwards. With seven hours of charging, it can run up to a maximum of 110 km,” said the officer.

MVD still follows a staff pattern fixed in 1975 despite the huge increase in the number of vehicles and enforcement activities. The Kerala Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspectors (AMVI) Association has demanded the government to revamp the staff pattern. CAG is studying the work pattern based on the government recommendation.