With an eye on elections, UDF to focus on ways to address people’s issues in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to current tactics of highlighting the ruling front’s failures on different issues, the UDF will adopt a different line now: Convincing voters how it proposes to resolve their issues if voted to power. A high-level leadership meeting of the UDF held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday adopted this modified tactical line.

The UDF leadership has realised that parties lost their credibility and morality by raising a plethora of accusations against each other during elections. It has found that raising allegations frequently against opponents often turns farcical. “It is easy to point out failures and raise accusations against the ruling party,” a senior UDF leader told TNIE.

“However, it will be more convincing if we tell people how we plan to address these issues if we come to power.

Voters will definitely listen to us. There are many issues lying unresolved in the state administration. And there are many welfare measures people need urgently. We have to explain to them how we are going to address their issues.

The meeting held on Tuesday was a preliminary brainstorming session to chart out the course of action in this direction,” he said. It was also decided to raise public matters such as Munambam land issue, man-animal conflict, Forest Act Amendment Bill and rising road accidents in the coming session of the assembly.