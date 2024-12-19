Vizhinjam port gets new location code aligning with Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport has been assigned a new location code - IN TRV 01 - which is easily identifiable with the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

The new code breaks down as follows: “IN” for India, “TRV” for Thiruvananthapuram, and “01” for the port. This update replaces the previous code, IN NYY 1, which stood for India and Neyyattinkara thaluk. Ports Minister V N Vasavan said that the change was made following a recommendation from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) to adopt a new location code.

As Thiruvananthapuram International Port operates internationally, it applied for the new code, similar to the one used for the city’s airport (TRV), the minister added.

The Directorate General of System and Data Management approved the change after receiving the port authority’s request. The UNECE, a UN regional commission focused on promoting economic cooperation and integration among member states, officially approved the new code on Wednesday.

This code, allocated by the central government’s Directorate General of System and Data Management, will be used for shipping and navigation purposes. Port authorities confirmed that UNECE will notify the new code, and shipping companies are expected to begin using it from January.

The previous code, IN NYY 1, was approved on June 21, 2024, but did not align with UNECE standards.

The code IN VZJ (Vizhinjam) was not an option as it had already been assigned to a minor port under the Kerala Maritime Board, said an officer. The port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4.