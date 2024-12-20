Supreme Court stays Kerala HC's norms on parading of elephants for Temple festivals

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the guidelines issued by Kerala High Court on parading of elephants at festivals, bringing relief to the devaswoms of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu, the major participants of Thrissur Pooram.
A division bench of the Kerala High Court had imposed strict restrictions on elephant parade, directing that a 3-metre distance be maintained between elephants, and 8 metres between elephants and percussion ensemble at festivals.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice B V Nagaratna and Justice N K Singh observed that the restrictions imposed by the High Court, contrary to the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, were impractical.
The bench noted that the High Court should not have exercised suo motu powers in the case.
Verdict will ensure smooth conduct of festivals: Paramekkavu devaswom secy
The High Court bench of Justice A K Jayashankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P had in the November 13 judgment observed that the use of elephants in festivals was not an essential religious practice.
The devaswoms approached the Supreme Court pointing out that the restrictions will bring the conduct of Thrissur Pooram to a grinding halt.“We welcome the order of the Supreme Court which will ensure smooth conduct of the temple festivals.
The court has accepted our argument that the restrictions are impractical. We will conduct the elephant parade adhering to the Captive Elephant Rules, 2012,” said Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh Poduval.
V K Venkitachalam, secretary of Heritage Animal Task Force secretary, said: “The SC has directed to conduct festivals adhering to the Kerala Captive Elephants Rules, 2012. As per the rule, the an elephant cannot be paraded during day and night on the same day.
It also directs that an elephant should not be paraded for more than six hours a day. The authorities should ensure strict adherence to the rules. We will file an appeal against the SC order when the court reopens after vacation.”