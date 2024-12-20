Supreme Court stays Kerala HC's norms on parading of elephants for Temple festivals

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the guidelines issued by Kerala High Court on parading of elephants at festivals, bringing relief to the devaswoms of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu, the major participants of Thrissur Pooram.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had imposed strict restrictions on elephant parade, directing that a 3-metre distance be maintained between elephants, and 8 metres between elephants and percussion ensemble at festivals.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice B V Nagaratna and Justice N K Singh observed that the restrictions imposed by the High Court, contrary to the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, were impractical.

The bench noted that the High Court should not have exercised suo motu powers in the case.