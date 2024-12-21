Commando Vineeth suicide case: Training has stooped to level of persecution, says State Police Association

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the suicide of a commando attached with the Special Operations Group of the state police on December 15, the State Police Association has alleged that the suicide was the end result of inhumane treatment meted out towards subordinates by senior officers.

The association state committee passed an unusually strong-worded resolution which said there was information that the commando training stoops to the level of persecution of individuals in accordance with the mental condition of the senior officers.

“The details coming from the SOG justifies this (information). Such an incident is not appropriate for the police force. The association cannot see this death merely as a suicide committed under stress,” the resolution said. Vineeth, a havildar with the SOG based in Areekode, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The colleagues of the deceased had given statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the suicide was abetted by the highhandedness of Assistant Commandant Ajith Kumar. The family members of Vineeth also had alleged that the senior officer harboured grudge towards Vineeth for talking on behalf of another commando, who had died during training three years ago.

The incident created a big furore among policemen, prompting the association, which usually takes a diplomatic stand, to come up with terse statements. The resolution also criticised the training methodology being followed in the case of commandos and said age-wise relaxation in efficiency standards is not provided unlike the National Security Guard (NSG).

The association also asked for redeployment of cops working in the wing after a fixed period and decried the decision not to allow union activities in SOG and India Reserve Battalion.