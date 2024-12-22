10 special trains announced for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has announced 10 special trains to the state to cater to the increased travel demand during Christmas in 2024 alongside 149 special train trips across various Railway Zones for Christmas. Additionally, 416 special train trips have been scheduled to ensure smooth travel for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Trains for state

Train No.06039/06040 Tambaram-Kanniyakumari-Tambaram weekly superfast special

Train No.06043/06044 Dr. MGR Chennai Chennai Central-Kochuveli-Dr.MGR Central Weekly special

Train No.06037/06038 Kochuveli-Mangalore weekly unreserved Antyodaya Special

Train No.06021/06022 Kochuveli-Gaya-Kochuveli weekly special

Train No.06007/06008 Kochuveli-Banaras-Kochuveli weekly specials.

The total of 149 Christmas-special train trips across various zones and 416 Sabarimala-specific trips aim to address the surge in travel demand during the festive season while ensuring smooth and convenient travel for passengers.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to public convenience, Ashwini Vaishnaw approved these special train services as part of the responsive governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Special trains for Christmas 2024:

South Western Railway (SWR): 17 trips

Central Railway (CR): 48 trips

Northern Railway (NR): 22 trips

South East Central Railway (SECR): 2 trips

Western Railway (WR): 56 trips

West Central Railway (WCR): 4 trips

Special trains for Sabarimala pilgrimage:

South Western Railway (SWR): 42 trips

Southern Railway (SR): 138 trips

South Central Railway (SCR): 192 trips

East Coast Railway (ECOR): 44 trips.

The services were sanctioned after George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking better travel options for the public during Christmas and the Sabarimala pilgrimage.