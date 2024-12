KOCHI: The sleuths strike back! Decades after fading into obscurity, the iconic detectives of Malayalam literature — Bhaskar, Pushparaj and Marxin — are making a comeback. Collectors are clamouring for reprints, and translations are flying off the shelves. Moreover, academia has finally recognised their significance, incorporating these works into the syllabus for popular culture studies.

Rayan Pushpanath, grandson of renowned author Kottayam Pushpanath, attests to the resurgence of crime thrillers. In 2018, he reprinted his grandfather’s debut novel, ‘Chuvanna Manushyan,’ featuring Detective Marxin. The book’s second life has seen a remarkable print run of 50,000 copies, with demand remaining robust.

The revival of Kottayam Pushpanath’s works began as a tribute to his legacy. “We had a publishing company, and my grandfather wrote nearly 350 books. Although the company was almost defunct, we decided to reprint his first book as a testament to his body of work. The response was overwhelming, and we now publish 30 books annually, having revived 70 titles,” Rayan explained. Additionally, translations in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali have expanded the readership base.

Dr Thomas Scaria, professor of Malayalam at St Thomas College, Pala, corroborates the renewed interest in crime thrillers. “The decline of weeklies that serialised these works was a significant factor in their temporary disappearance. However, with the recent reprinting of these works, there has been a notable demand from libraries and enthusiasts at book festivals.”

As a member of the expert committee at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Scaria notes that academia has acknowledged the cultural significance of these works, leading to renewed interest and research. Notably, MGU and Kerala University have both included ‘Chuvanna Manushyan’ in their syllabus.