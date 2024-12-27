In generations of young minds, Legend lives on

KOZHIKODE: The demise of the legendary M T Vasudevan Nair has plunged Kerala’s literary world into mourning. Yet, the writer lives on, through his influence that is reflected in the hearts and works of a galaxy of young writers.

Known for their masterful storytelling, MT’s works were more than mere stories; they were intimate explorations of the human spirit, capturing a spectrum of emotions with a simplicity that was rare and a depth that was profound.

Malayalam poet S Kalesh offers a heartfelt perspective on MT’s works, recalling his early encounters with MT’s narratives, specifically Doordarshan’s adaptation of Naalukettu. For Kalesh, MT’s stories weren’t just words on a page, they felt autobiographical, as if MT was narrating his own life. The legend’s ability to capture complex emotions and life’s profound moments with simplicity, Kalesh notes, is a rare and impactful skill.

For Kalesh and countless others, MT’s voice transcends mediums and time, leaving an indelible impact on their hearts.

Says author P V Shajikumar, representing the present crop of authors, “The magic of MT’s writing lies in its ability to welcome any reader. His narrative flow carries readers effortlessly, showing how great novels and stories can emerge from simplicity.

Written with the elegance of the Novin letters, MT’s work proved good literature could be both profound and accessible. Though MT never had the confidence to label himself a writer, his humility, even at the heights of literary mastery, is a lesson to those who treat writing with arrogance. MT became a testament to the idea that it’s better not to write than to do so without purpose. For me, MT embodies the true dignity of writing.”

Malayalam poet Arya Gopi, the daughter of renowned poet P K Gopi, says MT’s narratives are like tapestries of human emotion, where each thread tells its own story yet comes together seamlessly.