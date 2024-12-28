Denial of permission for fireworks display in Thrissur temples sparks row

THRISSUR: The district administration's denial of permission for the fireworks display during 'Vela Ezunnallippu', a traditional ritual, at the famed Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples here has sparked a row with the shrine managements viewing it as a "test dose" to destroy the iconic Thrissur Pooram.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) here on Friday issued an order denying permission for the fireworks display in connection with the annual ritual citing the new amendment to the union government's Explosive Rules and based on reports of various state government departments in accordance with that.

The Vela Ezunnallippu ritual and the related fireworks display of the two temples are scheduled in January first week.

In the order, the district administration stated that there is no physical circumstance to carry out the fireworks display in the area and it may pose a threat to the life and property of the public.

The opinion of concerned investigating officers that the fireworks should not be allowed taking into account the safety of public life has also been considered, said the order.

The order was issued on the request for permission to conduct fireworks display submitted by Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Meanwhile, the order denying permission to the fireworks display citing the central explosive rule guidelines drew sharp reactions from the temple managements.