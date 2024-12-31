Kerala school arts festival: Govt mulls tough action against disruptive protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As preparations begin for the state school arts festival scheduled to commence on January 4 in the state capital, the government has decided to firmly deal with disruptive protests that have become a common occurrence after the declaration of results of various competitive items during the mega event.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had come down heavily against “protests that go out of hand” when unpleasant incidents unfolded during the district-level arts festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a senior official of the general education department, strict measures, including lodging cases against those who try to disrupt the fete, are being planned.

“While minor protests on the sidelines of the festival cannot not be entirely curbed, any unruly incidents that affect the smooth conduct of the event will be firmly dealt with,” the official added.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in the 25 venues where the five-day festival will be held. Dance items are scheduled to be held in the main venue - the Central Stadium - as well as the Government Women’s College and Government HSS, Manacaud. While Tagore Theatre will host skits, Sanksrit skits and ‘chavittu nadakam’ will be held at Karthika Thirunal Theatre.

The organisers have earmarked Nishagandi Auditorium as the venue for the newly included tribal dance competitions and St Mary’s HSS Grounds, Pattom, for ‘band melam’.

Food for the participants and the accompanying teachers will be arranged at Putharikandam Maidan.

A procession carrying the golden cup to be awarded to winners of the festival will start from Kasaragod on Tuesday and reach Thiruvananthapuram on January 3. As it reaches the city, a grand welcome will be conducted at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom.